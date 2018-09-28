550 Cong candidates file nomination papers for first 2 phases

BJP fields 124 candidates
BJP fields 124 candidates
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Sep 27:
The State Congress Thursday said a total of over 550 candidates had filed their nomination papers in the first and second phase for the upcoming municipal polls while 124 candidates were from the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The nominations of candidates for the 3rd phase of municipal polls would start from Friday.
The candidates of Congress would file nominations for the third phase in the Srinagar Municipal Ward No 6 to 15 and Ward No 38 to 53, Sopore, Tral, Uri, Awantipora, Pattan, Pahalgam, Ashmuqam and Sheer Hamdan.
“We received a good response from the candidates in the first and second phase and are expecting more nominations in the third phase,” a Congress spokesperson said. “We expect to get around 1000 nominations.”
He said on the last day (Thursday) of second phase, 15 candidates filed nominations from Batamaloo, four from Habba Kadal, 13 from Chrar Shareef, 17 from Bandipora, 10 from Sumbal, eight from Budgam and 22 from Magam.
For BJP, 25 candidates filed nominations in Anantnag and in Srinagar 17 out of 20 seats.
The candidates of BJP will file nominations for third phase in Shopian, Tral, Awantipora and district Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC, Ghulam Nabi Monga said barring some sensitive areas, the Congress candidates from each and every ward would file nomination papers.
Monga said in Srinagar, three of their candidates had filed their forms in the first phase while many more candidates would file their papers in the next phases.
He also Congress candidates would contest elections from each and every one ward.
Monga said Congress was very confident that it would win from most wards.