Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 13:
Principal Secretary, Transport and Animal & Sheep Husbandry Departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today convened a meeting of senior officers of State Motor Garages (SMG) and Transport Department to review their overall functioning.
Director, SMG Zakir Hussain Choudhary and Managing Director, State Road Transport Corporation, Manmohan Singh briefed the Principal Secretary about the working of the departments, physical and financial achievements and steps needed to be taken to further streamline their working.
The Principal Secretary was briefed about the maintenance and purchase of vehicles, survey of vehicles intended to be condemned for SMG, auction of condemned vehicles and unserviceable automobile stores of SMG.
The meeting was informed about the present status of the land/complex of SMG in different districts, fleet position of SMG, Staff position and vacant post of SMG department. It was also informed that there are 575 vehicles plying in the SMG department.
The meeting was informed about new initiatives for the year of 2018-19 regarding 55 vehicles to be purchased under replacement programme, computerization of left over areas like Regional Stores, Regional Workshops, District Garages Depots and procurement of more automobile equipment for Regional Workshops and district workshops to bring more efficiency.
The concerned authorities of the department also highlighted their demands including creation of departmental posts in newly created districts, replacement of old vehicles, augmentation of fleet, installation of CCTV cameras, modernization of workshop and construction of new Administrative Block.
The Principal Secretary emphasized the concerned authorities to expedite the process of recruitment for vacant posts in various wings, including Drivers of SMG Department so that the working of the department could not face inconvenience in this regard.
Later, the Principal Secretary also participated in a function held by Employees of State Motor Garages Union in respect of their retiree employees who retired during last few months.
President, SMG Union, Firdous Ahmed they also highlighted their demands before the Principal Secretary including up-gradation of posts of Chauffer as head Chauffer, providing of two cranes one each in Jammu and Srinagar for lifting of non functional vehicles during perform their duties and other issues and providing two and half day pay to the employees of SMG.
The President of the Union appreciated the steps taken by the Principal Secretary for the welfare of the employees of the department including holding of DPC and redressal of other issues.
On the occasion, the Principal Secretary presented shawls and mementoes to the retiree employees of SMG and assured the employees of the SMG that their genuine demands would be redressed at an earliest.
Among others, Director Finance, Transport Department, Azad Hussain, Deputy Director, SMG Kashmir, Malik Tahir Gani, Deputy Director, SMG Jammu, Muarif Andrabi, besides senior officers, officials and drivers of Transport and SMG department were present on the occasion.