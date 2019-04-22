5.29 lakh eligible to vote in Anantnag on April 23

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

18 candidates in fray, 714 polling stations setup

District Anantnag is going to polls first in the three-phased schedule for Anantnag parliamentary constituency on April 23 from 7 am to 4 pm.

The district is spread over 6 assembly segments comprising Anantnag, Dooru, Kokernag, Shangus, Bijbehara and Pahalgam.

This south Kashmir district has 5,29,256 electors including 2,69,603 males, 2,57,540 females, 2102 service electors (2091 male and 11 female) and 11 transgender voters.

For smooth polling, the ECI has setup 714 polling stations in the district.

The candidates in the fray are Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference (NC), Sofi Yousuf of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress, Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Nisar Ahmad Wani of Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), Chaudhary Zaffar Ali of Peoples Conference, Sanjay Kumar Dhar of Manav Adhikar Party, Surinder Singh of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and independents Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Ridwana Sanam, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Masoodi, Shams Khwaja, Ali Muhammad Wani, Ghulam Muhammad Wani, Kyasir Ahmed Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Khan and Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh.

Kokernag Assembly segment has the highest number of 93,874 voters (48,742 males, 44,948 females and 180 service voters) while Dooru has the lowest 79,029 electors, including 40,764 males, 37,889 females and 374 service voters.

Assembly segment of Bijbehara has 93,516 voters (47,067 males, 46,222 females and 227 service voters), Shangus 89,405 voters (45,360 males, 43,010 females and 1031 service voters), Pahalgam 86,735 (44,115 males, 42,498 females and 121 service voters) and Anantnag 86,699 (43,555 males, 42,973 females and 169 service voters).

Bijbehara assembly segment has highest number of 46,225 female voters where as Shangus has a total of 1031 service electors which are highest in the district.