5,273 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

July 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A fresh batch of 5,273 pilgrims on Wednesday left for the Amarnath Cave in South of Himalayas from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The fleet of 226 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 2,805 male, 492 females, 11 children and 188 sadhus left the base camp in 138 vehicles and for Baltal, 1281 male, 481 females and 15 children left in 88 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

Total 226 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 84 HMVs and 142 LMVs.