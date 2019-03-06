About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

514 stranded passengers of Kargil airlifted

According to State Coordinator, Kargil Courier Service Aamir Ali, 514 stranded passengers of Kargil were airlifted in two aircrafts of AN-32 and one aircraft of IL-76 of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday.

A total of 105 passengers were airlifted in two sorties from Srinagar to Kargil, 41 passengers from Kargil to Srinagar, 62 passengers from Jammu to Kargil and 8 from Kargil to Jammu, besides 298 passengers, including children and infants were airlifted from Udhampur to Leh. Due to closure of the Srinagar-Kargil road, the stranded passengers of Kargil at Jammu and Srinagar are provided the facility of AN-32 Kargil Courier Service, which had not operated for the past few days, due to bad weather.

The passengers conveyed their gratitude to Chief Executive Counsellor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Khan and Chairman J&K State Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali, for facilitating these sorties.

One sortie of IL76 has been arranged from Srinagar to Leh on Thursday 7th March. The passengers who have already purchased the tickets have been advised to contact the concerned Liaison Officer Kargil Courier Service at Kargil House Bemina, Srinagar.

[Representational Pic]

