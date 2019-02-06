503 Indian fishermen believed to be in Pak custody: GoI

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Over 500 Indian fishermen and more than 1050 Indian fishing boats are believed to be in Pakistan's custody, the government of India said Wednesday.
The government said it has sought their early release and repatriation from the neighbouring country.
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, said the government's persistent efforts have succeeded in securing the release and repatriation of 1,749 Indian prisoners, including 1,725 fishermen, along with 57 boats from Pakistan's custody since 2014.
This includes 179 Indian prisoners and fishermen who were repatriated from Pakistan in 2018, he said.
According to the available information, 503 Indian fishermen are believed to be in Pakistan's custody, the minister said.
Pakistan, through a list shared on January 1, 2019, has acknowledged the custody of 483 fishermen who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian in their jails, Singh said.
The 483 fishermen includes those who are in Pakistan for over 20 months.
The government has asked Pakistan to provide consular access and early release and repatriation of the remaining Indian prisoners and fishermen along with their boats in Pakistan's custody, he said.
More than 1,050 Indian fishing boats are believed to be in Pakistan's custody, Singh said. However, he said Pakistan has not acknowledged their custody so far.