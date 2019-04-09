50000 visit JK Bank’s Spring Festival at Badamwari

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bank committed to financial, cultural emotional well being of people: Parvez

In an overwhelming response to the J&K Bank’s colloquial call ‘Wale GachawBadamvare,’ fifty-thousandpeople thronged the historical park during the weekend to celebrate the two day ‘Spring Festival’ organized by the J&K Bank at Badamvaerpark .

TheChairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed formally inaugurated the ‘Spring Festival’ by cutting the ceremonial ribbon in presence of Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Zonal Heads, Cluster Heads and other senior officers of the bank. The Chairman interacted with the students of Vishwa Bharti School who had lined entrance of the garden.

“Life begins anew in spring for almost every living thing on this planet. It is the season of dreams and daring, for, it enlivens spirits and spawns possibilities. Since hope and possibility remain elemental to the idea of empowerment, we as an institution engaged in financial empowerment of people of the state for eight-decades, have been celebrating this spirit of spring annually here at Badamwari and will continue in future as well” said Parvez Ahmed after inaugurating the event.

“One really feels immersed in the spirit of bloom here for it is places like these that revive our cultural and spiritual essence. Today’s event is a manifestation of our commitment towards the financial, cultural and emotional well being of the people of our state”, he said, adding “J&K bank is an emotional brand in the state”

“Development of this historical park is one of the major projects in Ecology and Heritage Preservation within J&K under our CSR Program, and we would like to see all such historical parks and places in the state to become favourite and healthy interaction hubs for people so that they get some moments to relish and relieve themselves from the stressful situations of hectic modern life”, added the Chairman J&K Bank.

“We look forward to make Badamvaer an international tourist destination on the lines of the renowned Tulip Garden. Tulips, Almond blossoms and Mustard blossoms are salient symbols of spring in Kashmir and we shall aim at linking all the three along with snow in the hilly areas of valley for promotion of tourism industry in the state. Roping in the players from the tourist industry we will ensure that Badamwari Festival becomes an annual event featured on the world tourist map”, adding, “the reason for celebrating this event is the priority with which our bank looks at heritage and environmental protection under our CSR component.”

Earlier in her welcome address, President RajniSaraf remarked, “We believe that the coming season shall unfold positivity in all its aspects as does the ongoing spring and the forthcoming summer bring in its wake colourful and fragrant blossoms that hold a promise of the luscious fruits. Likewise we at the bank toil for the rewarding returns for all those who are associated with us. The farsighted vision of our worthy Chairman has been the beacon for all of us in our advancement of the objectives of our organization.”

On the occasion, Chairman also visited the make-shift stalls established in Badamvaer and interacted with the stall-owners, artisans and craftsmen who had put some really good works of Kashmir arts and crafts at display on these stalls. The Chairman laid emphasis on adding value to the traditional handicrafts in line with the modern times, while purchasing some merchandise that was at display.Among the highlights at the stalls was the display of artifacts from MirasMehal Museum Sopore, curated by AtiqaBanoo.

Meanwhile, the buzz created by the excited and elating children across the park throbbed life into the quiet ambience of Badamvaer– The Almond Alcove. The hustle of the event radiated throughout the adjacent areas and across the city with people turning up in huge numbers later in the afternoon and more so on the second day of festival. A large number of tourists from outside the state could also be spotted striking poses before the fountains, flower beds and almond trees in the afternoon.

The festival was marked by some of the wonderful presentations performed by local artists, and professionals; who were duly felicitated later.The festival also sported different shows put on by the hundreds of students from schools like Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary, Blue Bells, Kashmir Harvard and Mars Public School.

People hailed the bank’s ‘WalleGatchhavBadamwaari’ call and expressed gratitude for it.

“It’s a great thing J&K Bank has accomplished by making it an annual affair”, they observed.

Later in the evening, Banks Presidents Muhammad YounisPattoo and RajniSaraf distributed mementos to the school children who competed in the stage performances.

During the evenings, reputed singers like Abdul Rashid Hafiz, Waheed Jelani, Muneer A Mir, Manzoor Shah, Yaqoob and MushtaqSaznawaz, Raja Bilal and his group besides local artists and bands enthralled the jam-packed audience at amphitheater with soul stirring music. The echoes of ‘once more’, ‘once more’kept resonating across the amphitheater throughout the musical evenings.

After a formal vote of thanks by Zonal Head Karanjit Singh, the bank’s President RajniSaraf concluded the festival formally on Sunday by distributing mementos to the school children who competed in the stage performances and expressing gratitude to the public for making the bank’s ‘Spring Festival’ a grand and memorable success.