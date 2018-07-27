500-kg poppy husk seized in Kathua, 2 arrested

Press Trust of IndiaKathua:
Jammu and Kashmir’s excise department recovered 500 kg of poppy husk and detained two persons in Kathua district on Thursday after foiling a major bid to smuggle the narcotics material out of the state in a truck carrying fruit boxes.
Sleuths of the state excise department intercepted a vehicle at Lakhanpur toll post and recovered 500 kg of poppy husk from it, officials said.
The narcotics material was hidden under fresh fruit boxes in a bid to smuggle them out of the state, they said, adding that truck had been seized.
The driver and the conductor have been detained and investigation was handed over to the police, the officials added.