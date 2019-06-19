50% untreated sewage goes into Dal Lake: VC LAWDA

June 19, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Experts, stakeholders call for collective efforts steps to save the world famous lake

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Tuesday said more than 50 percent of untreated sewage goes into Dal Lake and efforts are on to safeguard, protect and preserve the lake.

It was said by Vice Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Sajad Hussain during a one day seminar at Institution of Engineers organized by Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir State Center, Srinagar in collaboration with LAWDA.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said, besides Dal pollution, the Authority has not been able to treat the catchment areas around the lake so far.

“There are five STPs around the Dal Lake and they are not functioning properly. We have recently done a technical audit and will work on it," he said.

He said there are a number of issues but we are hopeful that all the problems will be addressed. "You will see a positive change in the Dal Lake."

VC said that safeguarding, protecting and preserving Dal Lake is necessary. "We are declaring the adjoining areas of Dal Lake as eco-sensitive zones. Besides, in collaboration with the Chief Naval Staff of Government of India, we are measuring the depth of Dal Lake. We want to know the areas of the Lake where dredging is required to maintain the water level of the lake," he said.

Hussain said LAWDA is coming up with a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the Dal dwellers, who have been shifted to Rakh i Arth.

However, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, K.K Sidha said there were over 500 gardens inside the Dal Lake. "There should be collective efforts by the government, stakeholders and common people. For scientific and economic steps, we should take all stakeholders on board," he said.

Chairman, Institution of Engineers (IEI), Amir Ali said the perpetual weed is a matter of concern and there should be a scientific treatment for it.

“It is the responsibility of people as well to come forward and save the Dal Lake from pollution," he said.

In his presentation on understanding Dal as a system, Head of the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, Prof Shakeel Ramshoo said there is 90 percent aquatic vegetation on the Dal Lake.

He said the floating gardens need to be promoted but after keeping the sustainability in mind.

Ramshoo said the fertilizers and pesticides make way into Dal Lake." In addition, nutrients from the catchment areas go into Dal Lake. There is a huge influence of urbanization on Dal Lake which has its impact on the water quality of the lake as well."

Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir in his address said all the concerned departments should make a DPR of different projects and should take all stakeholders on board. "Whatever has happened, we cannot change it. We don't have to blame each other. But we have to save the Dal Lake and move forward," he said.

Iftikhar Ahmad, Executive Engineer delivered a speech on constructions around Dal Lake.

Chairman, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, President Dal Dwellers Welfare Association, Ghulam Rasool Akhoon, Houseboat Owner, Yakeen Ahmad Tuman, Research Scholar NIT Srinagar, Maqbool Yousuf, Former Director, R&D, J&K LAWDA, Mohammad Rashid-ud-Din Kundangar, Mohd Ashraf Fazili, FIE delivered speeches on topics like practical aspects to save Dal, problems of vegetable growers, Dal Lake and culture, chemical quality of Dal Lake, Dal conservation achievements and failures and Dal Lake conservation.