About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

50% untreated sewage goes into Dal Lake: VC LAWDA

Experts, stakeholders call for collective efforts steps to save the world famous lake 

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Tuesday said more than 50 percent of untreated sewage goes into Dal Lake and efforts are on to safeguard, protect and preserve the lake.
It was said by Vice Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Sajad Hussain during a one day seminar at Institution of Engineers organized by Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir State Center, Srinagar in collaboration with LAWDA.
Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said, besides Dal pollution, the Authority has not been able to treat the catchment areas around the lake so far.
“There are five STPs around the Dal Lake and they are not functioning properly. We have recently done a technical audit and will work on it," he said.
He said there are a number of issues but we are hopeful that all the problems will be addressed. "You will see a positive change in the Dal Lake."
VC said that safeguarding, protecting and preserving Dal Lake is necessary. "We are declaring the adjoining areas of Dal Lake as eco-sensitive zones. Besides, in collaboration with the Chief Naval Staff of Government of India, we are measuring the depth of Dal Lake. We want to know the areas of the Lake where dredging is required to maintain the water level of the lake," he said.
Hussain said LAWDA is coming up with a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the Dal dwellers, who have been shifted to Rakh i Arth.
However, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, K.K Sidha said there were over 500 gardens inside the Dal Lake. "There should be collective efforts by the government, stakeholders and common people. For scientific and economic steps, we should take all stakeholders on board," he said.
Chairman, Institution of Engineers (IEI), Amir Ali said the perpetual weed is a matter of concern and there should be a scientific treatment for it.
“It is the responsibility of people as well to come forward and save the Dal Lake from pollution," he said.
In his presentation on understanding Dal as a system, Head of the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, Prof Shakeel Ramshoo said there is 90 percent aquatic vegetation on the Dal Lake.
He said the floating gardens need to be promoted but after keeping the sustainability in mind.
Ramshoo said the fertilizers and pesticides make way into Dal Lake." In addition, nutrients from the catchment areas go into Dal Lake. There is a huge influence of urbanization on Dal Lake which has its impact on the water quality of the lake as well."
Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir in his address said all the concerned departments should make a DPR of different projects and should take all stakeholders on board. "Whatever has happened, we cannot change it. We don't have to blame each other. But we have to save the Dal Lake and move forward," he said.
Iftikhar Ahmad, Executive Engineer delivered a speech on constructions around Dal Lake.
Chairman, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, President Dal Dwellers Welfare Association, Ghulam Rasool Akhoon, Houseboat Owner, Yakeen Ahmad Tuman, Research Scholar NIT Srinagar, Maqbool Yousuf, Former Director, R&D, J&K LAWDA, Mohammad Rashid-ud-Din Kundangar, Mohd Ashraf Fazili, FIE delivered speeches on topics like practical aspects to save Dal, problems of vegetable growers, Dal Lake and culture, chemical quality of Dal Lake, Dal conservation achievements and failures and Dal Lake conservation.

 

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

50% untreated sewage goes into Dal Lake: VC LAWDA

Experts, stakeholders call for collective efforts steps to save the world famous lake 

              

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Tuesday said more than 50 percent of untreated sewage goes into Dal Lake and efforts are on to safeguard, protect and preserve the lake.
It was said by Vice Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Sajad Hussain during a one day seminar at Institution of Engineers organized by Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir State Center, Srinagar in collaboration with LAWDA.
Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said, besides Dal pollution, the Authority has not been able to treat the catchment areas around the lake so far.
“There are five STPs around the Dal Lake and they are not functioning properly. We have recently done a technical audit and will work on it," he said.
He said there are a number of issues but we are hopeful that all the problems will be addressed. "You will see a positive change in the Dal Lake."
VC said that safeguarding, protecting and preserving Dal Lake is necessary. "We are declaring the adjoining areas of Dal Lake as eco-sensitive zones. Besides, in collaboration with the Chief Naval Staff of Government of India, we are measuring the depth of Dal Lake. We want to know the areas of the Lake where dredging is required to maintain the water level of the lake," he said.
Hussain said LAWDA is coming up with a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the Dal dwellers, who have been shifted to Rakh i Arth.
However, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, K.K Sidha said there were over 500 gardens inside the Dal Lake. "There should be collective efforts by the government, stakeholders and common people. For scientific and economic steps, we should take all stakeholders on board," he said.
Chairman, Institution of Engineers (IEI), Amir Ali said the perpetual weed is a matter of concern and there should be a scientific treatment for it.
“It is the responsibility of people as well to come forward and save the Dal Lake from pollution," he said.
In his presentation on understanding Dal as a system, Head of the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, Prof Shakeel Ramshoo said there is 90 percent aquatic vegetation on the Dal Lake.
He said the floating gardens need to be promoted but after keeping the sustainability in mind.
Ramshoo said the fertilizers and pesticides make way into Dal Lake." In addition, nutrients from the catchment areas go into Dal Lake. There is a huge influence of urbanization on Dal Lake which has its impact on the water quality of the lake as well."
Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir in his address said all the concerned departments should make a DPR of different projects and should take all stakeholders on board. "Whatever has happened, we cannot change it. We don't have to blame each other. But we have to save the Dal Lake and move forward," he said.
Iftikhar Ahmad, Executive Engineer delivered a speech on constructions around Dal Lake.
Chairman, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, President Dal Dwellers Welfare Association, Ghulam Rasool Akhoon, Houseboat Owner, Yakeen Ahmad Tuman, Research Scholar NIT Srinagar, Maqbool Yousuf, Former Director, R&D, J&K LAWDA, Mohammad Rashid-ud-Din Kundangar, Mohd Ashraf Fazili, FIE delivered speeches on topics like practical aspects to save Dal, problems of vegetable growers, Dal Lake and culture, chemical quality of Dal Lake, Dal conservation achievements and failures and Dal Lake conservation.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;