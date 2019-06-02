50 new degree colleges to be established in JK

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Locations to be finalized by July

The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved establishment of 50 new Degree Colleges across the State.

Out of these new colleges, 30 will be established in un-served areas, 10 will be for women in places where there are no separate women colleges and to rationalize the roll of the students in the existing ones. Similarly, 8 Professional Colleges would be established imparting courses in Law, Management, Commerce, Nursing and Para-medical, Physical Education and Bio-medical Science. Besides, 2 Colleges will be set up as Administrative Staff Colleges, one each at Jammu and Srinagar.

Pertinent to mention during the Governor’s Administration, sanction has been accorded to the opening up of 52 Colleges. Out of these 52 Colleges, land has been handed over at 39 places and temporary accommodation identified at 33 places. These colleges are being operationalized during the current and the next financial year. These 50 colleges are in addition the the 52 already approved.

Notwithstanding the sanction of these Colleges, there has been a persistent demand from various cross sections of the society in particular rural pockets for opening up of new Colleges in un-served areas.

As the existing Colleges witness substantial enrolments, a need has been felt for opening up of new additional colleges to provide quality education to students living in different parts of the State particularly in difficult, rural and un-served pockets.

The committee constituted vide Government Order No. 1462-GAD of 2018 dated 25.09.2018 has been asked to examine the feasibility/location of the new colleges by 31.07.2019.