50 kg poppy straw seized in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 23:
Police team of Police Station Rajbagh, Channi on Friday seized 50 kilograms of poppy straw and arrested two alleged narco smugglers.
According to a police spokesman, incident took place when a truck bearing registration no.PB13-BC- 4180 loaded with apples in boxes, met an accident near Channi area on NHW due to rash and negligent driving causing injuries to the driver.
According to an official, on the incident Police lodged FIR no. 261/2018 u/s 279/337 RPC for rash and negligent act and Police team under the directions of Inspector Amit Sangra rushed to the accident spot for rescue and investigation.
During investigation on the spot Police team spotted 5 boxes filled with poppy straw , 10 kilograms in each box, total of 50 Kilograms poppy straw.
Police team seized the narcotics , arrested the driver and his associate namely Gurpreet Singh S/o Jaswant Singh R/o Malerkotla Sangrur Punjab and Rajvinder Singh S/o Santokh Singh R/o Ahmadgarh Sangrur Punjab respectively and booked both the accused under NDPS Act, the spokesman added.