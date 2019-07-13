50 girls to get Aryans scholarship

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To promote the higher education among girls, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura has announced 50 seats under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scholarship Scheme for 2019-20 session. Aryans has launched special scholarship helpline no 1800-123-3633 for the students.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that the scholarship would be given to 50 meritorious girls who have scored minimum 70% marks in their 12th class and are interested in pursuing their higher education at Aryans.

Kataria said that the scheme will encourage more girls to come forward for their higher education. He said that Aryans would give one time scholarship worth Rs 10000 to the eligible girls under this scheme in various courses being run by Aryans like Engineering, Law, Management, Agriculture, Nursing, Pharmacy, B.Ed etc.

It is to be mentioned that Admissions for the 13th Academic session are going on full swing at Aryans College in various courses. To support the needy and deserving students, Aryans is also admitting students under various scholarship schemes like scholarship scheme for wards of Army personnel, Late M.R. Kataria Memorial scholarship, Roshaan Scholarship scheme etc to pursue their higher education in various courses.