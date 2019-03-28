About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, pellet gun use in Kashmir

Fifty members of the European Parliament have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an end to use of pellet guns for crowd control and the repeal of laws like AFSPA and PSA in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We, the undersigned, in our capacity as elected Members of the European Parliament, are writing to you to express our grave concern about the past and ongoing human rights violations against people in Kashmir, as reported in a recent OHCHR1 report," the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) said in a joint letter, dated 25 March, to the Prime Minister.

The members cited the case of a 19-month-old pellet victim from Shopian district, Hiba Nisar, who was injured in November last year.

"We particularly note the tragic case of 19-month old child who was gravely injured by a pellet gun (BBC report). We are concerned that the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act 1990 (AFSPA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) give security forces virtual immunity against prosecution for any human rights violation," the letter read.

The members demanded the use of pellet guns be stopped immediately, further asking the government to bring all relevant Indian laws into compliance with international human rights standards.

The European Parliamentarians said the government should "provide full and effective reparation and rehabilitation to those who have been injured by pellet-firing shotguns, and to the families of those killed."

They asked the government to establish independent and impartial investigations into all "accidents where the use of pellet-firing shotguns led to deaths or serious injuries.

 

Latest News

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking

Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking 'contract' to kill Modi

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Mar 28 | Agencies
450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mar 28 | Agencies
Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Mar 28 | Agencies
India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News

'Artificial intelligence may predict premature death risk'

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Hope nations take

Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PL ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Mar 28 | Agencies
Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Mar 28 | Agencies
US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Mar 28 | Javid Sofi
No

No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak ...

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in north Kashmir

Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, pellet gun use in Kashmir

              

Fifty members of the European Parliament have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an end to use of pellet guns for crowd control and the repeal of laws like AFSPA and PSA in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We, the undersigned, in our capacity as elected Members of the European Parliament, are writing to you to express our grave concern about the past and ongoing human rights violations against people in Kashmir, as reported in a recent OHCHR1 report," the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) said in a joint letter, dated 25 March, to the Prime Minister.

The members cited the case of a 19-month-old pellet victim from Shopian district, Hiba Nisar, who was injured in November last year.

"We particularly note the tragic case of 19-month old child who was gravely injured by a pellet gun (BBC report). We are concerned that the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act 1990 (AFSPA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) give security forces virtual immunity against prosecution for any human rights violation," the letter read.

The members demanded the use of pellet guns be stopped immediately, further asking the government to bring all relevant Indian laws into compliance with international human rights standards.

The European Parliamentarians said the government should "provide full and effective reparation and rehabilitation to those who have been injured by pellet-firing shotguns, and to the families of those killed."

They asked the government to establish independent and impartial investigations into all "accidents where the use of pellet-firing shotguns led to deaths or serious injuries.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;