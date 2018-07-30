About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

5-yr-old boy crushed to death by school bus in Srinagar

Published at July 30, 2018 12:36 PM 0Comment(s)2673views


Agencies

Srinagar

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a school bus on Monday in downtown Srinagar, official sources said.

They said a minor boy, identified as Wasif Majeed, was hit and critically injured by a school bus, belonging to Minto Circle at Khanyar in the city this morning.


“The injured was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” they said.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites.


Meanwhile, police has registered a case and initiated investigation into the incident.

