5 youth arrested in Pulwama

April 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least five youth were arrested during night raids by forces from Tahab area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama districts.

Locals said a joint team of forces raided several houses in Tahab and adjoining villages on Thursday night.

"At least five youth were detained during the raids," they said.

The detained were identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir , Suhail Ahmad Wani, Aasif Ahmad Rather, Nasir Nazi and Naseer Ahmad Wani, all residents of Tahab Pulwama.

A police official said that the youth were detained for questioning in connection with stone pelting cases.

