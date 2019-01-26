5 years on, Mallabagh residents await macadamization of link road

Portion of road repaired last year, will restart work next week: Chief Engineer R&B
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 25:
Residents of Mallabagh area of Srinagar have expressed resentment over the dilapidated condition of a link road which they said has not been macadamized for the last five years.
They said from lst five years the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has failed to repair the link road. Children especially those who have to attend schools and shopkeepers are the worst sufferers due to the bad condition of the road,” the residents said.
The two-kilometer link road starts from RP School (Girls Wing) Mallabagh to upper side of the colony, they said.
Syed Aijaz, a local resident said they are facing inconvenience as the road has turned into a ‘death trap’ for locals.
He said the government macadamized other link roads in the locality last year but they have ‘deliberately’ left the link road unattended.
“In 2018, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) constructed a drain but the road was not repaired and was left abandoned,” Aijaz said.
He said even that drain construction was left mid-way in Rud Mohallah, however, it was supposed to be constructed till Lal Nagar area of Mallabagh. "From last five years, nothing has been done for them, it is getting worse day by day,” he said.
Another resident Mumtaz Ahmad said they approached both R&B department and SMC, but they turned deaf ears to their pleas.
He said during emergencies they have to use alternative routes to reach the main road. Despite living in the city, link roads in the colony are craving for attention, Mumtaz said.
“We face problems when it rains as the road turns into a stream. We even registered a grievance with Governor’s Grievance Cell but except machine-generated message nothing else was done,” he said.
The residents appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter so that they get a sigh of relief.
Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, Sami Arif Yesvi told The Rising Kashmir they have already repaired almost half portion of the road last year and the rest will be repaired next week.
Responding to macadamization of the road, Yesvi assured that after April month the link road will be macadamized on priority.