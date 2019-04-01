5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

April 01, 2019 | Agencies

A 5-year-old-girl was killed and 10 civilians were injured as India and Pakistan traded heavy shelling in several sectors of Poonch district on Monday.

A police official told a local news agency that Pakistani army opened fire and attacked several Indian army posts in Kerni and Krishan Ghati sectors Monday afternoon.

The officer said that the cross border shelling later erupted at Mankote, Gulpur sector and Degwar.

A girl namely Sobia Shareef aged five was killed while 10 other civilians were injured in the shelling.

All the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

