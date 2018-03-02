5 unauthorized USG centres sealed in Handwara

Kupwara:
A team of officials headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara and Chief Medical Officer Kupwara today sealed five unauthorized USG clinics in Handwara town.
The team checked various USG Centers in the town. During the inspection, various USG Centers were found violating Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act and were sealed on spot.
The inspection drive shall continue in other parts of the district as well to punish the offenders if found anywhere in the district.
