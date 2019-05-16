5 teachers among 6 officials suspended in Rajouri

May 16, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Five teachers are among six government officials suspended for remaining absent from duty without approval in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Wednesday, officials said.

A team of officers of the education department conducted surprise visits to 11 government schools and offices in Rajouri district and found one government middle school locked as no teacher had come to duty, they said.

Then the Chief Education Officer of Rajouri, M A Rather, ordered suspension of five teachers, they said, adding they have also been detached from the school with immediate effect.

Authorities also ordered suspension of senior assistant Shabir Ahmed, posted at office of the Zonal Educational Office, Darhal, for remaining absent from duty without approval, they said.