5 persons arrested for drug supply offences

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five persons were arrested during a checkpoint following an action against those involved in drug peddling in Srinagar.

Five persons arrested for the drug offences have been taken to Police Station Nowhatta where they remain in custody.

Officers on the checkpoint have seized 28 grams of brown sugar (heroin) from their possession.

Case FIR No 14/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in Nowhatta.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep your society free from the scourge of drug menace.