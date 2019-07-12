5 officials transferred

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government Thursday ordered transfers and postings of five officials

According to the order issued by additional secretary to the government Charandeep Singh, Wasim Raja Dar, project officer, wage employment (assistant commissioner development), Budgam, was transferred and posted as deputy secretary to the government, Tourism department.

Ghulam Mohammad, sub-divisional magistrate, Khairu, was transferred and posted as project officer, wage employment (assistant commissioner development), Kargil.

Nuzhat Khurshid Qurashi, deputy district election officer, Budgam, was transferred and posted as project officer, wage employment (assistant commissioner development), Budgam, vice Waseem Raja.

She shall also hold the charge of the post of deputy district election officer, Budgam, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Abdul Gaffar Zargar, deputy district election officer, Leh, was transferred and posted as sub divisional magistrate, Khairu, vice Ghulam Mohd.

Tsering Paldan, project officer, wage employment (assistant commissioner development), Leh, shall hold the charge of the post of deputy district election officer, Leh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.