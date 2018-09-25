5 of family die as landslide buries mud house in Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 24:
Five members of a family, including three minors, were killed on Monday when their mud house was buried under debris after a landslide in the hilly Doda district.
The incident occurred in remote Gali Bhatoli village of Gandoh when the 'dhok' (mud house) of Noor Mohammad Gujjar was crushed under the debris, a police official said.
After the incident, villagers immediately launched a rescue operation and were later joined by a police team.
“Five bodies were pulled out from the mud house,” the official said.
The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad (25), his wife Nageena (23), Zulfi Banoo (nine) and Mohammad Sharief (eight) and one-and-a-half-year old girl.
A cow and a buffalo were recovered alive from the spot.
Doda along with other parts of Jammu region have been lashed by incessant rain over the past two days, forcing authorities to order closure of all educational institutions in the district as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old boy Sohan Lal son of Mohan Lal R/o Ghariya Kalan Chenani was rescued after being trapped in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall.
The rescue team was led by Naib Tehsildar Chenani Saleem Mohammad and Naib Tehsildar Sudmahadev Mohammad Rafiq.