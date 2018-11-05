5 months on, Prabjot’s family awaits justice

Matter under investigation, waiting for forensic reports: Police
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 4:
Five months have passed; the family of Prabjot Kaur who was allegedly killed by her in-laws is still waiting for justice.
On Sunday, the family of Prabjot Kaur accused police of not acting against the culprits involved in the murder and said the administration is acting as a ‘mute spectator.’
29-year-old Prabjot Kaur (Pooja) was found hanging from a fan under mysterious conditions at her husband’s residence in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar on 29th of June this year. She hailed from Chanapora area and was married to Manmeet Singh for the last six years.
Kanwant Kaur, mother of Prabjot told Rising Kashmir that nothing has come out of the investigation by the administration so far. “We have been moving from pillar to post to get justice but nothing has changed on the ground, despite assurances,” she said.
“We were shocked to see her body. She was brutally tortured. Marks of torture could be seen in her body parts including chest, face, abdomen, legs and throat,” she said.
If she committed suicide, how could there be any those torture marks on her body, Kanwant questioned. Police is ‘shielding’ the culprits behind the murder, she alleged.
“My other daughters are now scared and under stress. They don’t want to get married as they are in a deep shock of losing their sister Prabjot,” she said adding they want justice to be delivered.
With tears rolling down her cheeks, Kanwant said her family is fully shattered. “Prabjot can’t return but punishment to her killers will be a lesson to everyone and they won’t kill someone,” she said.
Ravinder Singh, father of Kaur said the investigation was not going well since beginning. He said the case is pending in the High Court and ‘unfortunately they are providing bail to culprits involved in her daughter’s murder.’
“We request Governor Satya Pal Malik and other concerned investigation agencies to provide us justice. Today, it happened with our daughter, tomorrow it will happen with someone else,” Singh said.
Accusing Prabjot’s husband and his family of "murdering" Prabjot, Singh alleged that she was subjected to "domestic violence" by her in-laws because of dowry demands.
“We want justice and culprits should be hanged in open so that no other Prabjot is murdered,” he said.
A police official at Saddar Police Station wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that they are investigating the case from all angles as it involves two parts - one is harassment for dowry and another is murder suspicion.
“Dowry harassment case has been already challaned. For murder suspicion police has sent samples to forensic labs in Chandigarh for tests,” the police official said.
He said they have asked them lab authorities to complete the sample testing on priority. “Once the forensic test reports arrive it will become certain as whether she has been poisoned or she committed suicide. The reports will be made public,” the official said.