5 months after his death, Chowkidar suspended for unauthorized absence in Poonch

Poonch, Oct 15:
Five months after he died, a chowkidar working in Block Development Office (BDO), has been placed under suspension by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Mendhar in Poonch for remaining absent without authorization.
Also, one more employee, who resigned six months back, has been also placed under suspension along with thirteen employees.
Reports said that the SDM paid a surprise visit to Block Development Office (BDO) Balakote, and found several employees unauthorizedly absent from duty.
The SDM ordered the suspension of the 15 employees including one Chowkidar Mohammad Yousuf who died in a road mishap at Bimber Gali on May 11 this year and a Junior Assistant Mohammad Hussain who resigned six months back from the post and joined education department as a junior assistant and is presently posted in ZEO office Mendhar.
When contacted, BDO Balokote confirmed chowkidar died in the mishap on May 11 this year while as the junior assistant of the department has resigned six months ago and had joined the education department. (GNS)