5 militants killed in twin gunfights in north Kashmir

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Oct 19:
Five militants were killed in two separate encounters in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
Defence spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said three militants were killed in an encounter in upper reaches of Boniyar in Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after they tried to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC).
He said four AK rifles and 4 haversacks were recovered from the encounter site.
Kalia said identity and group affiliation of deceased militants were being ascertained.
Police sources said bodies of militants killed in the gunfight were yet to be retrieved.
Another encounter broke out between forces and militants at Kralhaar area in Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.
SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said two militants boarding a black Scorpio on Baramulla- Srinagar highway opened fire on the forces after they were signalled to stop at a naka at Kralhaar near railway station Baramulla.
“After the Pattan shootout, there were intelligence inputs about militant movement along the highway. It was a chance encounter today at Kralhaar in which two militants were killed,” he said.
Giving details, Imtiyaz said, “At around 1.30 pm, a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number JK 01 L5792 coming from Srinagar to Baramulla was signalled to stop at naka near Kralhaar, Baramulla by forces. While being checked, two militants boarding the vehicle fired upon the forces. In the brief exchange of fire, both militants were killed and a police man sustained minor injuries.”
Police said driver of the vehicle, who received minor injuries, was treated and later on arrested and the vehicle seized.
Police identified the deceased militants as Faizan and Wahab.
“Both were from Pakistan and belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad,” a police official said.