5 lottery sellers arrested: Police

Srinagar, Oct 31:
To curb the menace of lottery in Lalchowk area, police on Wednesday arrested five lottery sellers in Lal Chowk area.
A police party of Police Station Kothibagh apprehended five lottery ticket sellers who were identified as Mehraj din Dar son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Batwara, Hayat Ahanger son of Noor Mohammad resident of Tankipora, Nazir Ahmad son of Ghulam Ahmed resident of Barbarshah, Altaf Ahmed Waza son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Nawakadal and Farooq Ahmed Dar son of Mohammad Amin resident of Bemina.
Relevant material including 06 mobile phones, lottery tickets were recovered from their possession, besides an Auto Rickshaw bearing registration number JK01AA/4145 was seized.
In this connection, a case FIR number 70/2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.
People have been requested to contact 9596770514, 9596770623 or Dial 100 in case of complaint of such nature.