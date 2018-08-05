5 LeT militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Army kills 20-yr-old youth in Ganowpora village during clashes
Javid SofiShopian, Aug 08:
Five militants including a commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in a night long gunfight with troops at Kiloora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district while a civilian died in army firing on protestors in clashes at native village of one of the slain militants on Saturday.
A police official said Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel laid siege around a locality in Kiloora village of Shopian last evening after receiving inputs about presence of a group of militants there.
He said as forces started searches, militants hiding inside a house fired on the search party. "The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter”.
The encounter continued till morning today. The gunfire and blasts rattled the area throughout the night.
In the ensuing gunfight, five Lashkar militants were killed.
The deceased militants were identified as Umar Nazir Malik son of Nazir Ahmad Malik of Malik Gund, Arshad Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Rashid Khanof Ganowpora, Aijaz Ahmad Paul son of Abdul Rasheed Paul of Lasdenow, Waqar Ahmed Sheikh son of Mohammad Aslam Sheikh of Malik Gund and Arif Ahamd Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mirof Yaner Kullar Pahalgam of Anantnag district.
The police official said body of LeT commander, Umar Nazir was retrieved last night while four bodies were retrieved this morning.
“Umar was killed in a bid to escape the cordon while other four militants were killed in the courtyard of the house they were hiding in after they came in open,” he said.
Police recovered four rifles, six magazines, one pistol and a grenade from the encounter site.
A local resident of Kiloora said they heard intense firing at around 6 pm on Friday after forces were conducting searches in some houses.
The bodies of four militants were handed over to heirs after performing legal and medical formalities.
After the encounter ended, people rushed towards the villages of slain militants to participate in their funeral.
Four rounds of funeral prayers were held for Umar and Waqar at Malik Gund.
Locals said LeT commander Mohammad Naveed Jatt, who escaped from police custody in SMHS hospital in Srinagar in February this year, appeared at the funeral of two militants including Waqas and fired some rounds in air to pay tributes to their fallen companions.
Some others militants also appeared during the funeral of militants and offered gun salutes to their fallen associates.
Multiple funerals were also held for Aijaz at Losdanew. Thousands of people attended his Nimaz-e-Jinaza amidst chanting of pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.
Local residents said some militants appeared during the funeral and addressed people there.
However, during funeral of Arshad at Ganowpora village of Shopian, clashes erupted between army and mourners, who were attending the funeral.
“Fifth round of funeral prayers were in process. News spread that militants have appeared during the funeral,” a local resident said adding soon people saw army men advancing towards the area and they raised a hue and cry.
The youth pelted stones on the army men, who fired directly on the protestors.
Three youth identified as 20-year-old Bilal Ahamd Khan, Mohammed Younis Mir and Mohammad Iqbal sustained injuries in army firing. They were rushed to District Hospital, Shopian where Bilal was declared dead on arrival.
Locals said Bilal was a baker.
Defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia while confirming killing of civilian said at around 3 pm, army men came under fire from militants near Ganowpura orchards in Shopian.
“The army men immediately retaliated. In the cross-fire, a civilian got injured, who later succumbed to the injury,” he said.
Around 52 civilians were injured in clashes with troops near site of encounter in Kiloora village of Shopian since Friday night.
Officials said 52 injured were reported at different hospitals across the district out of which 9 with bullet and pellet injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.
"One civilian, Bilal Ahmad Khan was brought dead to the hospital," said Medical Superintendent of DH Shopian, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Malik.
He said Bilal had a bullet wound in the abdomen.
A police official said that two civilians were injured in Ganowpora clashes.