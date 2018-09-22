5 LeT militants killed in 2-day B’pora gunfight: police

All edu institutes to remain closed in Bandipora today
All edu institutes to remain closed in Bandipora today
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 21:
Five militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in two-day long gunfight with forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Friday.
A joint team of police, Army and paramilitary forces had cordoned off Shokhbaba village in Sumlar Bandipora yesterday morning after inputs about presence of militants there.
As the forces were conducting searches, they came under fire from militants hiding in the village.
The fire was returned by the troop, triggering a gunfight.
A police official said two militants were killed in the gunfight yesterday.
He said they did not call off the operation after recovering bodies of two militants as they had information that more militants were hiding in the area.
“The fresh gunfight erupted in the morning and the exchange of fire between militants and troops continued till evening during which three more militants were killed,” he said.
The official said bodies of all five militants were recovered.
The locals of the village had taken to roads and staged protests yesterday after the encounter broke out. Later, additional troops were rushed to the area to prevent locals from marching towards the encounter site.
A police spokesman said the deceased militants belonged to Lashkar.
“They were apparently part of freshly infiltrated militant group,” he said.
He said large quantity of arms, ammunition and incriminating material was recovered from the encounter site.
He said identity of the deceased militants was being ascertained.
Meanwhile, district administration has ordered closure of all educational institutions in Bandipora district including Gurez tomorrow as a precautionary measure.