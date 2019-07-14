5 killed in Ramban accident

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five persons were killed and three others injured when their cab rolled down into a gorge in Ramban district.

A police official said a cab with eight passengers on board, which was on its way from Ukhral to Alinbass village, skidded off the link road and rolled down into deep gorge in Ramban district.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by police and locals.

A police official said four people died on spot while the driver succumbed to injuries at Ramban district hospital.

He said cause of the accident remains is being ascertained.

The deceased were identified as Neelofar Bano, 16, daughter of Mohammed Ashraf Jaral of Khudmalla Danmasta, Tarda Devi, 54, wife of Dhyan Chand of Batote, Sanvi Devi, 10, daughter of Subash Singh of Krimchi, Mohammad Iqbal Jaral of Alinbass and driver Javed Ahmed Jaral, 45, of Alinbass Bati.