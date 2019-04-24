5 killed, 9 injured as landslide hits mini bus in Doda

April 24, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Five persons, including three women, were killed and nine others injured, when a mini bus came under a boulder after a landslide hit a stretch of road in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district Wednesday, officials said.



The mini bus was on its way to Gandoh from Thathri, when the boulder hit it at Piyakul belt late afternoon on Wednesday, they said.



Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gandoh Bhallesa Nawaz Khanday said five persons were killed and nine others injured in the incident.



Mohd Anwar Banday, SDM Thathri, said preliminary reports suggest that the mini bus, which was crossing the muddy patch, came under debris and rocks after a sudden landslide.



Locals and police immediately reached the spot and after rescuing the passengers, shifted them to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Kahara.



Initially, three persons died on the spot and 11 others were injured, some of them critically. Later on, two more succumbed in the hospital, they said.



The deceased have been identified as Shakeela Bagum, Mansoor Ahmad, his wife Gulshan Bagum, Mudaser Husain and Kamlesha Devi- all of them from Doda district.

[Representational Pic]