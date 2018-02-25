5 injured in collision between a truck and a cab

Shafat MirAchabal (Anantnag):
Five passengers were injured after a cab heading from Kokernag to Anantnag town collided with a truck near Badoora village in Achabal area of Anantnag district on Saturday afternoon.
The road had become slippery since early morning drizzle.
The passenger vehicle, a Tata sumo cab bearing registration number JK03 B- 5385, hit the SRTC truck, number JK01 Y - 0169, which was coming from the opposite direction, after the sumo cab tried to overtake another vehicle resulting in injuries to five people, said a police official.
All the injured were taken to District hospital Anantnag for treatment, he added.
Two of the injured Passengers admitted in district hospital Anantnag were identified as
Rouf Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool and Showkat Ahmad Ahanger son of Ghulam Nabi Ahanger.
