5 injured in car accident at Bhaderwah

Mohd Majid MalikBhaderwah, Mar 05:
Five persons including a minor were injured in a road accident in Sari area on Doda Bhaderwah road today. SSP Doda Mohd Shabir said a Swift car met with an accident at Sari village this afternoon. The car bearing No. JK06/7199 went out of control and fell into a river. All the injured were shifted to District hospital Doda. The injured were identified as Devanshi Devi daughter of Kuldeep Kumar, Vidya Devi wife of Kuldeep Kumar, Rameshwari Devi wife of Sawmi Raj, Satish Kumar son of Gain Chand all residents of Dranga Lamoot village of Bhaderwah and Anu Radha wife of Vijay Kumar of Nagar Bhaderwah. They are said to be out of danger. Police has taken cognizance of the matter.
