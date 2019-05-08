5 including a cop killed in road accidents

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five people, including a policeman, were killed and 15 others injured when three private passenger vehicles skidded off mountainous roads and rolled down hills in separate incidents in Ramban and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday.

Two people, identified as policeman Bittu Ram and a youth named Neik Ram, were killed and six others injured when a passenger cab fell into a deep gorge at Kanga near Ramban Tuesday, an official said.

The vehicle was on its way from Sumber to Ramban, the busy town along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, he said, adding that all the injured were rescued and two of them, Darshan Singh and his wife Deepa Devi, were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment.

Near Seenbatti area, a vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge on late Monday night, killing three people and injuring five others.

The deceased were identified as Milap Singh (55), Keshu Ram (44) and Raju Singh (24), the official said.

The accident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, he added.

In Bufliaz area of Poonch district's Surankote, four passengers were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge, injuring several people.