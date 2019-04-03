5 illegal structures demolished at Jogiwan, Habak: LAWDA

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A demolition drive was launched on Tuesday by the Lakes and waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) through its Enforcement Wing, in which five structures were demolished.

According to LAWDA spokesperson, the demolished structures include one plinth, a wooden hut and three wooden sheds at Jogiwan Amda Kadal, Habak NFR and Dal Nehru Park, which were raised in violation to the orders of High Court. During the demolition there was heavy resentment from the locals of the area but the demolition team with high efforts succeeded in the demolition drive and razed the illegal structures. The spokesperson said that the Enforcement Wing shall continue the demolition drives in the future as well. Moreover the Tripper/Load carrier owners are directed not to carry any constructional materiel in the prohibited of Dal and Nageen lake without permission.