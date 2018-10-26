About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

5 houses gutted in fire at Chattabal

Published at October 26, 2018 05:21 PM 0Comment(s)1320views


5 houses gutted in fire at Chattabal

Musaib Mehraj

Srinagar

Five residential houses were gutted on Friday in a massive fire incident at Gulwan Teng area of Chattabal, Srinagar.

Panic gripped entire Chattabal area in the afternoon when fire broke out due to in a residential house and spread to houses adjacent to it before fire tenders reached the spot and doused flames.

Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that the cause of the fire was short circuit in one of the houses.

“At about 12 noon we saw flames all over and rushed towards the site but before we could reach the spot fire had already done its job. We contacted Fire and Emergency Services but before they could reach the place property worth lakhs was damaged,” locals said.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top