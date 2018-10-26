5 houses gutted in fire at Chattabal

Musaib MehrajSrinagar
Five residential houses were gutted on Friday in a massive fire incident at Gulwan Teng area of Chattabal, Srinagar.
Panic gripped entire Chattabal area in the afternoon when fire broke out due to in a residential house and spread to houses adjacent to it before fire tenders reached the spot and doused flames.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that the cause of the fire was short circuit in one of the houses.
“At about 12 noon we saw flames all over and rushed towards the site but before we could reach the spot fire had already done its job. We contacted Fire and Emergency Services but before they could reach the place property worth lakhs was damaged,” locals said.
[Representational Pic]