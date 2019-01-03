5 houses damaged partially in Habba Kadal blaze

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 02:
Five houses were partially damaged in a fire incident in Dal Hassanyar area of Habbakadal here on Wednesday. The damage of property has been assessed worth lakhs of rupees.
Witnesses told The Rising Kashmir that at around 12 noon fire erupted from a residential house which then spread to other houses in the area.
They said, fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire from spreading to other houses.
The gutted houses belonged Mohammad Razaq Hazari, Bilal Ahmad Hazari, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Syed Bhat, and Manzoor Ahmad Shah.
According to families, all the household goods including food grains, clothes, furniture and family records were destroyed. Everything went up in flames including some valuables,” they said.
Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Bashir Ahmad Shah said five houses were partially damaged in the fire. He claimed that their team reached the spot within no time. “We reached the spot with five fire tenders,” he said
Shah said there was no fire gap between the houses but still they controlled the fire within no time.
“We reached the area within minutes with men and machinery and controlled the fire from spreading to other houses in the area,” he said adding that the cause of the fire was short circuit.