5 gamblers arrested: Police

Srinagar, Oct 29:
Police in its drive against social crimes, arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money of rupees 3500 and other material from the gambling spot.
Acting on specific information about gambling at Perzoo Park near GPO, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Kothibagh raided the gambling spot.
During the raid, 5 gamblers who were identified as Bilal Ahmad Ghassi son of Nazir Ahmad Ghassi resident of Bund Kothibagh, Abass Ahmad Dharam son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Abi Karpora Ddalgate, Firdous Ahmad Handoo son of Ali Mohammad Handoo resident of Chinar Bagh, Shehjar Ahmad Soda son of Ghulam Mohammad Soda resident of Kalaf Nallah Dalgate and Shabir Ahmad Handoo son of Ali Mohammad resident of Chinar Bagh were arrested.
Stake money of rupees 3,200, five mobile phones, playing cards and other material was recovered from the gambling spot.
A case FIR number 89/2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.