5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money from them in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.
A police official said that following specific information, a police team raided a gambling site at Sumbal in Bandipora.
"During the raid, police apprehended five people, while they were gambling," they added.
