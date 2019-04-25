About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 25, 2019 | Agencies

5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money from them in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

A police official said that following specific information, a police team raided a gambling site at Sumbal in Bandipora.

"During the raid, police apprehended five people, while they were gambling," they added.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 25, 2019 | Agencies

5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

              

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money from them in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

A police official said that following specific information, a police team raided a gambling site at Sumbal in Bandipora.

"During the raid, police apprehended five people, while they were gambling," they added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;