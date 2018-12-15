5 forest employees injured in attack by smugglers

Noor ul HaqSopore, Dec 14:
Five employees of the forest department were injured after they were reportedly attacked by timber smugglers in upper forest belt of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said the forest guards who were carrying out their professional duties were attacked with sharp edged weapons by timber smugglers on Thursday night in Cherhar foresty area of Sopore.
The injured forest employees were identified as Feroz Ahmad, Irshad Ahmad, Shahzad Ahmad, Abdul Kareem and Tahir Ahmad.
A forest official said a special team of forest guards after receiving information about timber smugglers cutting down trees rushed to Cherhar area of Sopore.
“When the team reached the spot, the timber smugglers attacked them with sharp objects and fled from the spot. The injured employees were taken to sub district hospital Sopore for immediate treatment,” he added.
In this regard, Sopore police said that a case was registered and investigation taken up.