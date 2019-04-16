5 family members injured in gas cylinder blast

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five members of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast here at Anchar area of Soura on Monday evening.

Official sources told GNS that the blast occurred inside the premises of a residential house of Farooq Ahmad Mir at Anchar Soura. In the blast, five members of a family including Mir and his wife Saleema besides their three children suffered injuries and were immediately taken to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

"A police party has been rushed to the site and nature of the blast is being ascertained," a police officer said. The officer, however, confirmed the injuries in the incident.

The condition of all the injured is said to be stable, he said.