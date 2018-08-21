5 employees suspended, 80 others served show cause notice in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The District Development Commissioner, (DDC) Udhampur Ravinder Kumar on Monday order suspension of five employees of Rural Development Department for poor performance in SBM in their respective Panchayats and served show cause notice to 80 employees including ACD, BDOs and VLWs whose performance in SBM and Geo-Tagging was poor.
According to an official, Kumar had convened a meeting of district officers and field functionaries of different departments to review the status of centrally sponsored schemes i.e Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), MPLAD, CDF, etc at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur,
Threadbare discussion was held on various issues like Expedition of execution works under MPLAD, CDF, District Plan, PMDP and submission of MPRs and utilization certificate in time, information on format IV -AEBAS, Expedition of Expenditure on BEAMS, Damage report of different sectors caused by natural calamities, Detail of projects ready for inauguration, Detail of newly approved projects ready for laying foundation stones, Repartition of attached employees to their original place of postings, Verification of damages by the inter disciplinary committee, Status of ODF till date and preparedness for Swachh Sarvekshan Gramin, Status of plantation drive, Kerala floods voluntary donation by all, besides other urgent issues, the official added.
At the start of meeting officers/participants paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, by observing two minutes silence, the official added.
He directed the officers/ field staff of concerned departments to set the timelines for completion of all pending works of IHHL in the current financial year.
DC directed all the designated Nodal Officers of different Departments to work hard and speed up the progress of left out individual Households latrine (IHHL) in all blocks of the district. DDC also directed all the concerned to stay in their respective Panchayats and mobilize the community to speed up the whole process.
The DDC also asked the Tehsildar to cover all left out people who are not having Aadhaar card and the whole process be completed before 30th September 2018. He directed the revenue authorities to remove the encroachment on state land and start anti encroachment drive in the district immediately.
Among other, Additional District Development Commissioner, Arvind Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Krishan Lal, PO ICDS, Rimpy Ohri, GM DIC Suram Chand Sharma Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Subash Dogra, SDM Dudu Abdul Sattar, SDM Basantgarh, Attar Chand, SDM Ramnagar, Farrukh Qazi ,Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, CHO, Brij Vallabh Gupta, Executive Engineers, REW, PHE, PDD, R&B and district officers of various departments besides all BDOs, JEs, Technical Assistants, and GRS of RDD departments were present in the meeting, the official said further.