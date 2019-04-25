5 die, 11 hurt as landslides hit mini bus in Doda

April 25, 2019 | Imran Shah

At least five passengers were killed and eleven others injured after a mini bus came under boulder after a landslide in Doda district on Wednesday.

Police said a mini-bus bearing registration number JK17 – 4953, which was on its way towards Gandoh from Thathri, was hit by boulder triggered by landslide fell at Piyakul, Kahara, in the afternoon.

The incident caused on spot death of three passengers and injuries to 13 others.

The injured were evacuated to nearby hospital, where two critically injured succumbed to injuries.

SDM Thathri Mohammad Anwar Banday said preliminary reports suggest that the mini bus, which was crossing the muddy patch, came under debris and rocks after a sudden landslide.

The deceased have been identified as Mansoor Ahmed son of Saifudin, Gulshan Begum wife of Mansoor Ahmed, Shakeela Begum wife of Ghulam Nabi, all residents of Konu Batogra, Mudasir Ahmed son of Javed Ahmed of Joya and Kamlesha Devi wife of Surjeet Singh of Sichal.

The injured have been identified as Shafqat Hussain son of Din Mohd of Batoli, Rashida Begum wife of Jalil Ahmed of Budipura, Shakuntla Devi wife of Mulak Raj of Ranjana, Jalil Ahmed son of Roshan Din of Budi Pura, Nawshad Ahmed son of Nazir Ahmed Ganai of Tanta, Mohd Akram son of Alaf Din of Indlu, Abdul Wahid son of Nazir Ahmed of Chibba, Rinku Devi wife of Balwant Singh of Batoli, Khalid Hussain son of Akther Hussain of Batara, Shalinder Singh son of late Surjeet Singh of Sichal, and Kewal Kumar son of Ram Singh of Piyakul.