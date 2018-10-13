5-Day workshop on educational evaluation, paper setting concludes

Papers must be set to tap real potential of students: Chairperson
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 12:
A 5-Day Workshop on Educational Evaluation and Paper setting concluded Friday here at JKBOSE Bemina. The workshop was organized by JKBOSE in collaboration with RIE Ajmer, NCERT in which 60 Key Resource Persons (Lecturers/Masters/Teachers) from different subjects like English, Mathematics, Science, Urdu, etc. were trained by the experts from RIE Ajmer which include Chairman RIE Ajmer Dr. Vishvanath Thappa, Prof. Veerpaul Singh from NCERT, Prof. Dr. Chandrashekhar from RIE Ajmer and Prof. Mamta Agarwal on the latest trends on evaluation and paper setting.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson JKBOSE Veena Pandita said, “We need to set the papers in such a way so that we can tap the real potential of the students.” She said our teachers are efficient and they only need to get familiar with the latest trends in paper setting and evaluation. The Chairperson said the papers should be framed in such a way that our students can compete with CBSE students and even surpass them.
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo during his address congratulated all the participants for the successful completion of the workshop and said that the Department will send these trainees for exposure visits to NCERT, New Delhi and other State Boards to make them familiar with the latest trends and practices in evaluation and paper setting. DSEK appreciated the presentations which were presented on the occasion and said that it speaks of the hardwork put in by the participating teachers during the workshop.
In his address Secretary JKBOSE, Riyaz Ahmad also appreciated the presentations of the participants and assured of adopting all the useful suggestions provided by the teachers.
The experts from RIE Ajmer and NCERT also shared their experience and views with participants.
Director Academics Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer formally thanked the faculty from NCERT and RIE Ajmer for benefitting the State with their expertise and assured of conducting such programmes in the future as well.
On the occasion the best presentations were awarded with prizes and certificates. The experts from RIE Ajmer and NCERT New Delhi were also felicitated.