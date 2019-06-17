5-day teachers training concludes

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 5-day teachers training on development of listening and reading skills in English and Elementary level Capacity building on activity based learning in Hindi concluded here today.

As per an official, as many as, 86 Master Trainers were trained to further impart training to teachers of ten districts of Jammu Province.

Earlier, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Arun Manhas and Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, along with Joint Director (Trgs)/Principal SIE Jammu, J.K Sudan inspected the training centres and interacted with the participants.

The valedictory function was chaired by Joint Director (Trgs)/Principal SIE Jammu while Field Advisors SIE Jammu including A.K.Koul, Nath Ram and V.K Koul were also present on the occasion