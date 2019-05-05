5-day long workshop ends at Kashmir Haat

May 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Entrepreneurs asked to market products online

Handicraft experts in Kashmir voiced their concern over the traditional form of business asking entrepreneurs to shift their focus on e-commerce.

Addressing the entrepreneurs during the workshop, Joint Director Handicrafts Kashmir Sajid Yahya Naqaash said there are tremendous opportunities in online market.

“Now the time has changed and the domain of middle man has come to an end. The entrepreneurs can get 90% profit of their products and its reach is worldwide,” Naqaash said.

“Most of the businesses have shifted online and there are also many opportunities in the market,” he said.

The 5-day workshop titled ‘E-commerce Management and Planning’ was organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Institute Srinagar in collaboration with Department of Handicrafts.

Joint Director MSME, Suheel Alakband told Rising Kashmir that the aim of the workshop was to provide online platform to the entrepreneurs.

“We got the good response from the entrepreneurs and in future they will be holding more such workshops,” Alakband said.

In the workshop, 25 entrepreneurs participated from different parts of the valley. The event is coordinated by the Technical Assistant Handicrafts Department, Zuhoor Ahmad Khan.

Khan said the aim of the workshop was to generate awareness among the entrepreneurs who have their ventures and setups to motivate them to the shift in online markets.

Syed Kouser Shah, an entrepreneur said the workshop helped them shift their focus on online platforms, He said earlier they were selling their products traditionally.

Reacting to curbs on the internet in Kashmir, Mohammad Maqbool Dar a carpet weaver from Bandipora told Rising Kashmir that although there are challenges but the online market has a bright future in the valley.

During the five day workshop, Assistant Professor Management Studies, University of Kashmir Dr Ishtiyaq Qureshi, FO of JK Cements Abdul Rashid, Joint Director Handicrafts Barmulla Mushtaq Ahmad Shah delivered the lectures and highlighted the importance of online markets.

Later on the participation certificates were distributed among the entrepreneurs.