5-day international conference on nanotechnology commences

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The five-day international conference themed ‘Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL) - 2019’ commenced here at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Shalimar here.

The conference is being organized by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur in association with many prestigious institutions of the state.

The objective of the conference is to have in-depth discussions on the fundamental sciences and applications of nanostructured materials in diverse areas ranging from chemical, environmental, agricultural and biological applications. During the conference more than 300 papers and posters will be presented.

Advisor to Governor KK Sharma, who inaugurated the conference, said that such colloquiums hold great importance in sharing ideas and knowing the latest trends in the field of technology for making a better society.

Others who spoke on the inaugural function include Director NIT Srinagar, Rakesh Sehgal, Convener of the programme from NIT Srinagar, Prof M.A Shah, Chairman of conference from IIT Kharagpur, Prof. P Banerjee, VC SKUAST-K, Nazir Ahmed, Former VC Dakha University, Misbah, Director SKIMS, Omar Javaid Shah, Dean Research and Consultancy, NIT Srinagar Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Zargar and others.