June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

5 CRPF men killed, SHO hurt in Anantnag militant attack

Militant killed in retaliatory firing; Al Umar claims attack

In a daring broad daylight strike, two militants struck in a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir Wednesday killing five CRPF personnel and injuring three others, officials said.
The incident took place in the afternoon when motorcycle-borne militants fired at a CRPF patrol party at Khanabal-Pahalgham stretch, famously known as KP Road, killing one personnel on the spot and wounding few others, they said.
A joint team of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.
In the militant firing three CRPF men were killed and two others injured.
The injured CRPF men were to army’s 92 Base hospital in Srinagar.
Immediately additional forces, led by Station House Officer of Saddar police station in Anantnag Arshad Ahmed Khan, reached the encounter spot but had to face indiscriminate firing from the militants who also hurled grenades at them.
In the ensuring gunfight, one militant was killed while another is believed to have escaped, a police official said.
He said the deceased militant appears to be a foreigner.
SHO Arshid was also injured in the attack and shifted to army hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment, they said.
They said the doctors have termed SHO’s condition as critical and he may be shifted to Delhi for specialised treatment.
The attack comes less than three weeks before the commencement of the annual Amaranth yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.
Militant outfit Al-Umar Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a tele-statement, Al-Umar Mujahideen spokesperson said its cadres carried out the attack on the forces party in which five personnel were killed.
The spokesperson threatened to carry more attacks in the near future.
Though Al-Umar Mujahideen, a defunct militant group claimed responsibility for the strike, officials, however, said that it was a handiwork of Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Meanwhile, Director General Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh visited 92 Base Hospital BB Cantonment Srinagar in the evening and enquired about the health of force personnel injured in the Anantnag attack.
He met the doctors treating the injured and impressed for all possible treatment for their early recovery.
The DGP also met the CRPF and a police man injured in Sopore encounter.
DGP was accompanied by DIG CKR V.K. Birdhi and SP East Srinagar. Earlier IGP Kashmir S.P. Pani visited the hospital to know the welfare of injured personnel.

 

