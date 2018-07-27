5 CRPF men injured in Bijbehara grenade attack

Militants raid police post guarding political leader’s house in Shopian, decamp with 4 weapons
Shafat MirBijbehara, July 26:
Five CRPF personnel were injured after militants lobbed a hand grenade on their deployment at Goriwan area of Bijbehara town in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF deployed at Gorwani area of Bijbehara in the afternoon.
The grenade exploded with a big bang, causing injuries to five paramilitary personnel.
After the blast, the CRPF men fired several rounds in air.
The blast and firing caused panic in the area with people running helter skelter.
The injured CRPF men were taken to nearby SDH Bijbehara.
“Five CRPF men were brought to our hospital and they ho were provided the treatment for splinter injuries and all of them were out of danger,” said Medical Superintendent of Sub District Hospital Bijbehera.
After the militant attack, police and paramilitary personnel laid siege around the area to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.
The militant group Lashkar e Taiba militant has claimed responsibility of the grenade attack.
A LeT spokesperson Abdullah Ghanzavi said militants of the outfit lobbed a grenade towards CRPF bunker at Zerpora, Bijbehara.
“More than five CRPF men sustained injuries in the attack,” he said.
Meanwhile, militants this evening snatched four rifles from policemen guarding a former Congress leader’s house in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Sources said militants raided the police room guarding the ex-senior congress leader Mohammad Shafi Banday at Bunbazar, Shopian and decamped with the four Insas weapons from the cops.
A senior police officer confirmed that four weapons has been looted by the militants.
“A search operation has been launched to nab the militants involved in looting of the weapons”, he said.
However, Congress said Banday was associated with PDP.
“Banday contested 2002 election from Shopian Assembly segment on Congress ticket. However, after the election, he joined PDP and contested elections as PDP Candidate from Shopian in 2008 and 2014,” a Congress spokesman said.