5 arrested for gambling offences: Police

March 12, 2019 |

Acting tough against social crimes, police in Srinagar pursing a complaint of gambling, raided a gambling site and arrested the gamblers.

Five persons were arrested following a credible input of gambling offences in Khanmoh area of Srinagar.

Officers from the local police unit while making the arrests have also seized playing cards and stake money of ₹ 9,300 from the gamblers.

Case FIR No. 10/2019 under section 13 Gambling Act stands registered at Police Station Pantha Chowk.

Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood. Community members can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curing social crimes shall continue.