About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

5 Army men missing since last week's avalanche in HP still untraceable

Published at February 25, 2019 02:51 PM 0Comment(s)972views


5 Army men missing since last week

Press Trust of India

Shimla

Five Army men missing since Wednesday's avalanche near Shipki La along the India-China border in Himachal Pradesh still remain untraced, officials said Monday.

Six men of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from Himachal Pradesh, one each from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -- were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the Shipki La border outpost in Kinnaur district around 11 am on Wednesday.

The body of Havaldar Rakesh Kumar was recovered the same day, while the others are still missing.

An operation to trace the personnel is underway, a district official said.

The weather is clear in Pooh town but it is cloudy near the spot of the incident, Kinnaur district public relations officer Mamta Negi said, adding that the rescue operation was restarted at 7 am on Monday.

The search and rescue operation is being closely monitored by the Western Command of the Army, a defence spokesperson said.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top